Southeast Asian flavours take center stage at Chennai's this new restaurant makeover

The Broccoli, corn and water chestnut dumpling offered contrast. It was bright, crunchy and lightly sweet, with the water chestnut lending a pleasing bite. The Edamame & truffle dumplings were comfortingly earthy.

The truffle was restra-ined, adding flavour without overwhelming the gentle nuttiness of edamame.

Soup followed in the form of Malaysian chicken laksa. Creamy and coconut-rich, it carried a subtle heat that builds slowly. Slivers of chicken and soft egg pieces made it hearty, yet it never felt heavy. There was a quiet balance to it.

Among the starters, the Goi coun shrimp prawns were fresh and playful. Translucent rice paper wrap-ped tender prawns, herbs and crisp vegetables. The accompanying sauce leans slightly sweet, tying everything together with a gentle tang. Meanwhile, the Szechuan chilly mountain chicken was bold and spirited. It tingled with pepper and chilli.

For the main course, the Prawns adobo was a standout. This Filipino delicacy was deeply savoury, with vinegar and soy creating a glossy, flavour-packed sauce that clinged to the prawns. It was sharp, comforting and truly satisfying. It married the best partner in the form of the Golden garlic chicken fried rice, which was generous with its aromatics. The Vegetable hakka noodle was also smoky and satisfying.

Meanwhile, the Sliced lamb curry was aromatic and warm, the meat tender and coated in a sauce that spoke of slow cooking and careful spicing. On the vegetarian side, the Stir-fried bok choy and broccoli was clean and honest. Garlic cuts through the greens, keeps them crisp and vibrant.

Dessert was where we surrendered completely. Tub tim krob was a textural delight, ruby water chestnuts glistening in cool coconut milk. Furthermore, the chef added a hint of jackfruit to it to make it more flavourful. It was light and refreshing, to say the least. The Pandan layer cake was soft and fragrant, each green and white layer gently sweet with coconut and pandan. It feels nostalgic even if you have never tasted it before.

Meal for one: INR 1,500++. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3 pm. Dinner: 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Sian Restaurant - Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway.

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