The Prawn beach sundal came first. Boiled peas stand in for peanuts. Raw mango is shredded through the whole thing along with coconut, mustard peeks out here and there. Whether prawns belong in a sundal or not is your call. We liked it, and we also argued about it a little.

After that we went further into the sea, and skipped the fish entirely. The menu is full of it, there is plenty in the water, pick one and we’re fairly sure it will be good. We stuck to everything else.