So we had sundal by the sea. Okay, that’s reductive. What we had was an elevated sundal at a beach-facing restaurant called Rasnai, where Marina came to visit Besant Nagar for the length of a festival.
The team calls Marina Beach Chennai’s living room, and fair enough. Everyone ends up there eventually, holding a paper cone of something hot. Flavours of Marina Coast takes that habit indoors, minus the sand in your shoes.
The Prawn beach sundal came first. Boiled peas stand in for peanuts. Raw mango is shredded through the whole thing along with coconut, mustard peeks out here and there. Whether prawns belong in a sundal or not is your call. We liked it, and we also argued about it a little.
After that we went further into the sea, and skipped the fish entirely. The menu is full of it, there is plenty in the water, pick one and we’re fairly sure it will be good. We stuck to everything else.
Yeral podi varuval is where it got serious. A thick, rustic thokku, the quintessential Marina lentil-and-spice masala, coats the prawns so completely that you barely see them. Underneath, they are tender, not a millisecond overcooked. The Marina spice kanava roast, leans tomato forward but keeps that same rustic streak.
The Meenavan special chicken 65 is fried and tossed with spices and garlic. Then the Akka Kadai mutton sukka. We have never eaten at the famous original, so we don’t have any frame of reference, but we can tell you this, the mutton is tender beyond belief. It is nothing like the pepper-laced sukka we know and love, and honestly, a welcome change.
Last, the Nandu milagu masala. The gravy is onion heavy, and the onions caramelised ever so lightly that they lend a mellow sweetness over to all that pepper. Order it with appam. This is the dish we’d drive back for.
Meal for two: Rs 1,800. On till December 6. From 12 noon to 11 pm. At Rasanai, Besant Nagar.
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