Lost & Rare Recipes gives dwindling culinary tales a platform to preserve them

Probably the first cookery channel that brought in the concept of a series of recipes — from Anglo- Indian to Thakurbari, Sovabazar Rajbari to Maharani Gayatri Devi, Amar Dida’r Ranna to Bangladeshi and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in the mix — Lost & Rare Recipes covers them all. One evening during the pandemic, Subhajit Bhattacharyya got a call from his business partner Amit Ghosh Dastidar as to what can be cooked with whatever little ingredients he had at home. Subhajit shared a recipe and the same evening he saw a video that had a cooking demo of that very dish. That’s when the idea germinated to do something with recipes that are unheard of.

Subhajit Bhattacharyya

When the pandemic hit, the event management industry was among the worst affected, bringing the careers of Subhajit and Amit — founders of The Event Managers — to a sudden halt. Subhajit has a passion for travelling and collecting cookbooks since he loves rustling up new dishes. Amit, on the other hand, has an eye for photography and that made them perfect partners to kickstart a virtual cookery show. Thus, the popular channel Lost & Rare Recipes was born, where you could check out more than 270 unusual recipes.

“These recipes are mostly collected from various cookbooks that I have stumbled upon and never really heard of and are from people who have shared with us their heirloom or regional recipes. Something like a dim er proleho, saat moshlar maach or a chingri macher chuni panna are not served at your regular diners,” says Subhajit. “Each of the recipes has an anecdote or history behind it and that is what we believe makes our channel stand out in the crowd,” adds Amit.

Amit Ghosh Dastidar

Though recovering the lost recipes is a tedious process, what they found reassuring is the organic progression of their channel. “Many times people ask us where our restaurant is. We just have a cloud kitchen that operates locally. A restaurant serving all sorts of lost and rare recipes is our dream we also plan to publish all the recipes and anecdotes very soon,” concludes Subhajit.