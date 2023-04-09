Chef Massimo Bottura brings his celebrated food to Delhi for the first time

Culinary Culture and The Leela Palace New Delhi present ‘Osteria Francescana’, regarded as the Two-Time World No. 1 restaurant by the World's 50 Best Restaurants and led by renowned chef and philanthropist Massimo Bottura. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Indian gourmets. From April 21-22, Massimo and his team will make their maiden trip to New Delhi in order to recreate the magic of their Three Michelin-starred Modena, Italy restaurant at the Leela Palace New Delhi.

Massimo is a master chef from Italy who is well-known for his modern take on Italian food. He was named one of Time Magazine's list of the world's 100 most important people and serves as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Massimo also shared his excitement for the event and said, “Namaste India, I can't wait to be back in your beautiful country very very soon! I'm bringing my team from Osteria Francescana in Modena to cook two amazing meals in New Delhi in partnership with Culinary Culture and The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. We are preparing a beautiful menu and I can't wait to be back in India and give everyone a warm hug!”

The vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions of some of Bottura's most famous and characteristic dishes, including Psychedelic Cod Not Flame Grilled, The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne, and Oops I Dropped the Lemon Tart, are included on the unique menu prepared for New Delhi. Prior to the meals, Bottura will also organise an interactive session for invite-only guests during which he will speak with Vir Sanghvi, India's foremost culinary expert.

The underlying social and environmental conscience present in each meal that Massimo serves is a significant component of his cuisine. As the creator of the nonprofit organisation ‘Food for Soul,’ the chef uses his international platform to promote sustainable ingredient sourcing and cooking techniques that reduce food waste while also safeguarding the environment and biodiversity.

Commenting on this collaboration, Anupam Dasgupta, General Manager The Leela Palace New Delhi said, “Food has long served as a bridge between many nations, cultures, and people. At The Leela, we are committed to elevating our guests' experiences by integrating thoughtful experiences that resonate with our guests' passions. We are delighted to collaborate with Culinary Culture to bring Chef Massimo to the city and it is our privilege and honour to host him at The Leela Palace in New Delhi. We look forward to the magical epicurean delight that Chef Massimo will curate and are excited to watch it unfold.”