Decoding Topsy Turvy Cakes with Aditi Garware 

Aditi Garware has won the hearts of Pune and Mumbai with her unusual, quirky, and youthful designs of topsy-turvy cakes through her brand Sweet Boutique by Aditi. As she landed in Kolkata recently to conduct workshops on baking and anti-gravity cakes organised by Conosh at The Kitchenette, Indulge caught up with her for a candid chat on her craft and its exposure in the country today.

What attracted you to baking?

I shifted careers from being a lawyer to a baker to follow my passion. I was always very artistic and had a passion for food. My mother and sister used to bake on Sundays and I started helping them. The love started from there. My family is academic and baking was seen as a hobby only. I had to convince my parents to give me a year, post my double graduation in law, where I could take a break, learn from chefs, travel, and get exposed to the world of baking. Then, there was no looking back. Another game changer was a lot of culinary television shows that aired back then.

How are topsy-turvy cakes received in India?

When I baked my first cake eight years ago, people didn’t even know that a cake could be anti-gravity. That cake actually went viral. It was difficult to convince people but when they saw me making these cakes, times started changing. They started experimenting and welcomed it well.

What should one keep in mind while making such unique cakes?

You need to be a baker, a carpenter, have knowledge about transportation-friendly structures, understand geometry, weight management, and more. It’s not an easy job at all.

How do you control wastage due to the irregularity of the structure?

It’s a trade secret! (laughs) There’s a lot of science that goes in. You have to calculate a lot before constructing the cake. Also, I came up with pocket-friendly ideas to make these cakes. Some of them are DIYs too.

How are the cakes balanced and assembled?

It depends upon the design and client requirements. My structures are transfer friendly so you can assemble and transport. But if there’s a crazy design or inappropriate weather then we transport and assemble.

How has your association with Conosh elevated the exposure of your craft?

They have been great partners and I have got a platform to showcase my art and meet so many fans and followers across the globe. I could reach more than 10 cities across India and abroad as well.

Being based in Pune and coming down to Kolkata, did you find any difference in the food scene of both cities?

I think the food scene in Kolkata is fantastic. I tried this excellent tiramisu at Serafina. The desserts are fantastic. Also, I have a lot of chef friends here.