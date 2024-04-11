Expect some epicurean twists as Saransh Goila introduces fresher items under the very iconic GBC

Saransh Goila’s industry goes beyond the kitchen. It is all about altering global perceptions of Indian cuisine. His dishes, characterised by nuance and inventive presentations, seek to question stereotypes and manifest the elaborateness of Indian cookery. He wants to show that Indian cuisine is about more than just heat and heaviness; it’s about balance, creation, and a celebration of ingredients. The changeover of his viral food pop-up into the emblematic Goila Butter Chicken (GBC) brand has led to a new menu that expands its celebration of Indian gastronomy. Besides the rich Mutton Rogan Josh and the pleasures of Soya Chaap and Hara Bhara Kebab, the menu highlights a variety of treasures including Amritsari Chole Kulche, and the luscious Paneer Lababdar while paying tribute to the finesse of North Indian cooking. The soothing Dal Tadka, lavished with clarified butter, and creative appetisers such as Tandoori and Malai Chaap, further exalt the dining. We catch up with Saransh whose excitement for the future is rooted in the evolving landscape of the culinary world, highlighting sustainability, the exploration of new seasonings, and ongoing innovation.
What inspires you to rethink traditional dishes?
As a chef, I am looking to add my spin to any recipe I cook. I add my personality, my thoughts and a bit of my soul to it. That’s what pushes me to reinvent a traditional and classic dish. There’s also a lot of fun in playing around with flavours, those that you are used to or are nostalgic about. When you try to change them or play around with them, you always get varied opinions from people. The entire process is quite exciting — to reinvent classics and get people to like your reinterpretation.
What message do you hope to convey through your dishes?
Through my dishes, like my version of Butter Chicken with its smoky flavour and balanced sweetness, I aim to showcase the depth and versatility of Indian cooking. My message is one of evolution and innovation while staying true to the essence of traditionality. I want to challenge stereotypes and show that Indian cuisine is not confined to a single flavour profile or style. It’s about embracing the richness of ingredients and techniques while adapting to modern palates. I hope to spark curiosity and appreciation for the beauty and complexity of Indian gastronomy worldwide.
Can you tell us more about the latest menu inventions? How do they reflect your culinary philosophy?
In presenting my latest menu creations, Paneer Lababdar, Kadhai Chicken, Amritsari Chole Kulche, Dahi Kebab, Mutton Ro g an Josh and many more, I strive to embody my culinary ethos of melding tradition with innovation. Each dish embodies a careful balance of respecting authenticity while exploring novel flavour avenues, whether it involves reinterpreting classic recipes with contemporary twists or devising fusion dishes that pay homage to a variety of culinary influences. From the velvety richness of Paneer Lababdar to the robust spice profiles of Kadhai Chicken and the refreshing simplicity of Dahi Kebabs, every creation narrates a tale of culture, heritage, and an unwavering pursuit of culinary excellence, offering patrons a seamless fusion of tradition, innovation, and a deep-rooted love for the culinary arts.
What is the most common misconception about Indian food?
The most common misconception about Indian food globally is that it’s overtly spicy and greasy. While some dishes can be spicy and heavy, Indian cuisine at home offers a diverse range of flavours and regional variations. From local, flavourful curries to fiery, tangy street food, there’s much more to explore beyond just stereotypes. Our version of Butter Chicken, with its smoky flavour and reduced sweetness and creaminess, exemplifies the complexity and depth of Indian cooking, challenging these misconceptions head-on.
What advice would you give young chefs starting their culinary careers?
Firstly, embrace diversity in cuisines and techniques and master the basics before getting too complex. Pursue your passion relentlessly. Learn from failures — they’re stepping stones. Always keep discovering and experimenting while you respect your ingredients and their origins. Aim for balance in flavours and presentation as you collaborate with others for the best results. Stay humble and open to feedback and enjoy every moment of the journey.