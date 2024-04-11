Expect some epicurean twists as Saransh Goila introduces fresher items under the very iconic GBC

What message do you hope to convey through your dishes?

Through my dishes, like my version of Butter Chicken with its smoky flavour and balanced sweetness, I aim to showcase the depth and versatility of Indian cooking. My message is one of evolution and innovation while staying true to the essence of traditionality. I want to challenge stereotypes and show that Indian cuisine is not confined to a single flavour profile or style. It’s about embracing the richness of ingredients and techniques while adapting to modern palates. I hope to spark curiosity and appreciation for the beauty and complexity of Indian gastronomy worldwide.