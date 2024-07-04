Meghalaya's young Chef Adonijah Lyngdoh takes us through the nuances of Khasi cuisine

Steamed Rice Flour Cake with Lakadong Turmeric Custard Sauce and Turmeric Coral Tuile

Ingredients:

For the Rice Flour Cake:

Rice flour 100 gm | 2 eggs | Sugar 50 gm | Refined oil 30 ml | 1 tsp baking powder

For the Lakadong Turmeric Custard Sauce:

3 egg yolks | Sugar 30 gm | Vanilla essence 2 ml | Lakadong turmeric 5 gm | Milk 250 ml

For the Turmeric Coral Tuile:

Turmeric 10 gm | Refined flour 30 gm | Refined oil 30 ml | Water 30 ml

Instructions:

Rice Flour Cake:

In a bowl or mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Gradually add the refined oil while continuing to mix.

Sift the rice flour and baking powder into the egg mixture. Mix well until you have a smooth batter.

Pour the batter into small steel bowls or ramekins.

Steam the cakes for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.

Lakadong Turmeric Custard Sauce:

In a pot, heat the milk with the Lakadong turmeric until it just begins to simmer. Remove from heat.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla essence until well combined.

Slowly add the hot milk to the egg yolk mixture, whisking continuously to prevent the eggs from curdling.

Pour the mixture back into the pot and cook gently over a double boiler, stirring constantly until the custard thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Turmeric Coral Tuile:

In a bowl, mix together the turmeric, refined flour, refined oil, and water until you have a smooth batter.

Pour a small amount of the batter into a non-stick pan, spreading it out thinly.

Cook over medium heat until the tuile becomes crispy and develops a lacy pattern. Remove from the pan and let it cool on a wire rack.

Assembly:

Serve the steamed rice flour cakes with a drizzle of Lakadong turmeric custard sauce.

Garnish with the turmeric coral tuile for an extra touch of flavour and texture.