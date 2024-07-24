Vikas Khanna: Be an Indian Chef, not French or Italian

Inspirations can be drawn from anyone in the world. We try to hear or rather listen to people who constantly motivate us to achieve something in our lives. Our goals become even more interesting when we have someone to look up to. Such a person is Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna, who has been a source of inspiration and admiration for millions in our country. During his visit to the Bergner-Agromech Industries Store in Hyderabad, we had the opportunity for a one-on-one interaction with him, where he shared his preferences for food and his love for Indian cuisine.

As he explored the Agromech store, Chef Khanna expressed his amazement, saying, “I never thought there would be something like this store. It is homegrown and has a history of over 50 years. I also thought that this is a master class of thinking about how you can develop your business within your own market. It is very local but very international. It is a very up-to-date store. Few things that are launched are so impressive; they are traditional but modern too.”

Food is defined and expressed differently by each individual, and for this super chef, it holds a unique meaning. “For me, the meaning of food is different because I have been doing this for 40 years now. I feel that food should be the biggest binding of the millennium. The whole meaning of food has changed for me. I just feel that the restaurant is not just about food but about bringing people together,” he opines.

Discussing the food in Hyderabad and what he loves most about the city, he says, “Last time when I was here for MasterChef India’s audition, there was a guy who made Pathar Ka Gosht, and we became mad about the dish. I have never seen such a kind of dish anywhere. The Poha here is very different, which is like a full meal. The street food here is generic. The dish that made me crazy is Khatti Palak, which I ate here for the first time. I just celebrate the food here. I have taken a pickle from here, and there is a new dish coming up in my restaurant where I will use this pickle as a dip. I get inspiration from the smallest things. Last afternoon, I had jackfruit, and I have been eating it ever since. I have never eaten such sweet jackfruit; we find it here on the streets. Even the Jamun here is so sweet.”

As a Michelin Star Chef, he wishes to see upcoming chefs from the industry awarded with similar accolades. “My wish is to see one Jain Chef as Michelin. It is my dream. I cannot be one of them, but I can support that system,” he mentions.

Chef Khanna, who has simple food preferences, also loves Odia food. “I am in love with the food, I am in love with the simplicity of the food. Everyone talks about Bengali cuisine and so many dishes from Bengali cuisine. Well, the origin of it is so much from Odisha, and once you travel to the place, you feel that these are simple things with very little ingredients. This cuisine needs a much bigger platform for celebration.”

Holding a restaurant in New York and having international experience, he shared his views on the difference between Indian and international cuisine. “Indian food is still soulful; it is not industrialised. There, the food is all industrialised and spread across different places. Indian food still retains a big soul. As independent thinkers, we know which restaurant is made for us. The restaurants outside our country are very whitewashed, especially the Indian restaurants.”

Giving out an inspirational message to all the budding chefs and home cooks, he says, “Just keep going. India is your base, and I see the trend of everyone wanting to be a French or Italian Chef. I would like to tell them that the reason I am standing here is because I represent a purpose. If I were a French chef, you wouldn’t have celebrated me because I would have represented someone’s grandmother in Burgundy. We have our own heritage, and we need to represent that. Those people are not doing it for us, but we are doing it for them. Feel the pleasure of representing our country.”