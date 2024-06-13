Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on Indian Chinese cuisine

While we love to have Chinese cuisine at our nearby eateries or make them with the best ingredients in-house, there are several myths associated with what the real Chinese flavours are in the country and whether they are modified to suit the Indian palate.

We speak to celebrity chef Ranveer Brar on Chinese cuisine today in a free-flowing chat where he takes us through the flavours, trends, influence of social media, rise of home chefs, and more; as he steps in as the ambassador of MasterChow.

Excerpts: