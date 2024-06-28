Masterchef Inderpal Singh opens up about Singaporean cuisine

Food has been with accountant-turned-Chef Inderpal Singh since he was five years old. The Masterchef Singapore Season 4 winner was recently touring India and stopped in Kolkata where we caught him for a chat about Singaporean cuisine and more.

Recalling his journey, he says, “My dad used to be the President of a Gurudwara, and my obsessions with food started when I was five. I chanced upon Masterchef Australia while I was with my sister in Australia when she was pregnant. I quit my job and started selling butter chicken and rotis which blew up during COVID. Then I took training and was on the team that earned Thevar its Michelin star. Post that I applied for Masterchef Singapore Season 4 got in and couldn’t believe that I won.”

Excerpts: