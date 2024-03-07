Women's Day: Shikha Jain on the dessert trends for 2024
Before launching her patisserie, pastry chef Shikha Jain didn’t even know how to crack an egg. But now, the young baker who owns gourmet dessert brand Crumb & Co. makes it all — right from tarts to brownies, and macarons to customised birthday cakes. “After working in three different places, I realised that I wanted to be my own boss. I wanted to bake and put out a menu that I loved,” says Jain. We speak with her to learn about her favourites, journey and dessert trends of 2024.
What would you say the forte of the brand is?
Crumb & Co. is all about French pastry. I love experimenting with different flavours. I have kept on the menu a few entremets, which are French-style cakes that have four or more layers inside. There’s a dearth of places serving entremets, so I tried to make that my focus.
Which is that one dessert on your menu that you are proud of?
It has to be my Chocolate hazelnut entremet. It has layers of chocolate sponge, salted caramel, and hazelnut praline, encased in a silky-smooth chocolate mousse, topped with a chocolate glaze.
Was being a pastry chef always on your cards?
was 16-17 when I started baking and cooking, but it was at 22 that I realised that baking was my calling. That is when I went to the Culinary Institute of America, and later to Ferrandi Paris, for an advanced course. But my mother wasn’t thrilled because I come from a vegetarian, Jain family. So, entering this world would not just mean using eggs, but also tasting them. Eventually, she understood, and now she is fully supportive of it.
Could you tell us some dessert trends for 2024?
I think healthier alternatives for desserts would be in. People want healthier stuff but what they don’t realise is that they would not taste as good. I understand the point but it is okay to indulge yourself once in a while.
Name five ingredients that you cannot do without.
Callebaut chocolate, eggs, butter, vanilla beans and flour.
What do food connoisseurs look for in desserts?
People in Kolkata love seasonal fruits. They always keep looking for more fruit-based desserts, rather than chocolate-based stuff.