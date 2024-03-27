Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar cooks in the wild on his 'portable kitchen'

Celebrity chef and upcoming actor Ranveer Brar is used to dishing out fine European cuisine, as he did in a previous avatar as executive chef at The Claridges in New Delhi, or he revels in getting to the bottom of the finer points of his hometown Lucknow's nawabi spread.

So, seeing him in the wild cooking with sticks foraged from the forest at an undisclosed location on a primitive hearth, chulha, that's been in use since humans invented fire, comes as a surprise.

Brar appears to be chopping orange carrots with his signature black Santoku knife. The chef chose a casual outfit for his outdoor cooking session, donning an olive-coloured t-shirt paired with green-coloured pants.