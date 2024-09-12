Assam chef Nayanjyoti Saikia on his maiden restaurant, 'Roohani'

A

Northeastern food is very different from any other parts of India. We use very hyperlocal elements, seasonal produce, which makes the cuisine unavailable to most parts of the country. As a result, people don’t connect to the food easily, because they haven’t even tasted it. But I want to show people what alternate spices and produce can be used in the dishes and how the dishes can be elevated to suit every palate. With these, the northeast food might receive more recognition from the rest of the country.

Also, whenever I travel, the only thing that haunts me is that we never present our food as proudly as the rest of the world. We have such brilliant food, such fantastic spices, but we rarely talk about them.