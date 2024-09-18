Chef Piyush Menon on his food pop-ups and more

A

I am doing two kinds of concepts for pop-ups. The lunch meals that I do from home, I try to keep it traditional, where I keep one or two items from the menu at my restaurant Coastal Macha, which people associate me with, like a ghee roast or tandoori devilled crab.

But at the other pop-ups, I keep a couple of dishes which, you know, I had a plan to introduce but somewhat because of commercial challenges at the restaurants, we couldn't. So, I've been trying to get those new dishes along with, you know, the old familiar, the classics that I had been doing.

At the pop-ups, I have been trying to push the narrative more towards experience dining, where there is a mix of tradition and modernising the cuisine, as well as reimagining certain things. It is also a lot about making people aware of the cuisine and going deeper into the regional cuisine and making narrative and trying to make it a little more appealing. There is still a lot of question marks when it comes to knowing and understanding and perceiving this kind of food. I have always come across a lot of generalisation and stereotyping of Kerala cuisine.