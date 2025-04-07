Michelin-starred chef Manjunath Mural on passion, plate and the flavours that shaped him
In fifth standard, with his mother unwell, a young Manjunath Mural stood by the stove, stirring his very first dish under her watchful eye. That quiet moment in the kitchen planted the seed for what would grow into a remarkable culinary journey. Fresh off his two-day pop-up at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire, Chef Manjunath Mural chats with us about the inspiration behind the menu, underrated Indian ingredients and more!
You recently had a pop up called the Song of Aaleeshan – A Royal Homecoming at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire. Can you tell us what inspired the menu?
Asian flavors combined with traditional Indian tastes have always inspired me. Prestige Golfshire is such a classy and elegant venue, so I’ve created a menu that reflects that elegance—dishes with bold flavours, modern touches and refined techniques. My heartfelt thanks to JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire for bringing me home for this exquisite dining experience.
What inspired you to pursue a career in culinary arts and how did your journey begin?
While doing my industrial training at the Taj President in Mumbai, I worked at the Thai Pavilion restaurant. There were two Thai lady chefs whose passion and dedication deeply inspired me. That was the moment I realized this could be a great profession. Later, winning the second runner-up spot in a culinary competition at IHM Bangalore confirmed for me that I was meant to become a chef. I began my career as a Trainee Commis 2 at The Resort in Mumbai, a five-star hotel by the Rahejas.
Was there a particular dish or moment in your childhood that made you fall in love with cooking?
Yes, Khichdi. I made it for the first time when my mother was unwell—she guided me while I cooked. I was in 5th standard, and that moment has always stayed with me. Khichdi holds a special place in my heart.
If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing?
(Laughs) I think I’d be a pharmacist—my family is full of doctors!
How did it feel to become the first Indian chef in Southeast Asia to receive a Michelin star?
It was an incredibly emotional and proud moment for me and my team. Honestly, I never imagined this in my wildest dreams. I was speechless—it truly felt like a dream come true.
What was your biggest challenge on your journey to earning a Michelin star?
Maintaining consistency and flavour across dishes, and more importantly, building a great team. Training them to think like me was a real challenge. But I believe a happy team makes happy food—and that shows on the plate.
How do you handle criticism, whether from customers or food critics?
I always welcome criticism from guests. In my early years, I used to take it personally. But now, I’ve become a good listener. I take note of where I need to improve. That said, I’ve also realized I can’t please everyone—maybe 85–90% of the time, yes—but 10% will always find fault. That’s human nature. After all, we’re chefs, not gods!
How do you balance tradition and innovation in your cooking?
For me, traditional cooking is all about flavours and spices—taste is the essence of Indian cuisine. I blend this with modern techniques like sous vide, slow cooking and fermentation. I also infuse Asian flavours with Indian ingredients, combining them thoughtfully and presenting them in a refined, French-inspired style. I use bold ingredients like scallops, crayfish, Alaskan crab, duck, quail and salmon to elevate Indian cuisine to the next level.
What’s your process for creating a new dish—does it start with an idea, an ingredient or a memory?
Usually, it starts with an idea, often sparked by my travels. For example, I created a Butter Chicken Pot Pie after being inspired by comfort food. Asia always inspires me with its spices. Another creation, Laksa Salmon, blends Indian and Asian flavours. So yes, it’s a mix of idea, ingredients and memory.
Indian cuisine is incredibly diverse. How do you decide which regional flavours to incorporate into your menus?
It depends on the theme of the menu. I often draw from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and now the Northeast. North Indian cuisine is already popular, but I believe the rest of India’s regional cuisines deserve international recognition too.
What’s an underrated Indian ingredient that you think deserves more global recognition?
Banana flower! It always finds a place on my menus. I find it fascinating—it has so much story and culture behind it. I’ve even created an Indian taco using banana flowers. Guests are often surprised and delighted by the experience. It’s ingredients like this that make Indian cuisine unique.
What’s the most memorable meal you’ve ever cooked—either for someone special or in a high-pressure situation?
That would be the cracked wheat and white chocolate kheer I created for the President of Singapore, Mr. Nathan. I made it during a high-stakes cooking competition, and it was later recognized as one of the best desserts in the event.
If you had to introduce someone unfamiliar with Indian food to just one dish, what would it be and why?
Butter Chicken Pot Pie. It sounds appealing and is easy to explain—chicken and tomato, flavours everyone understands. It’s a perfect dish to introduce someone to Indian cuisine, especially when paired with cheese naan.
What’s one dish you love to eat but hate to cook?
Crab! I love eating it but the preparation takes so much time.
Do you have a go-to comfort food after a long day in the kitchen?
Yes, home-cooked food. My wife, who is from the Philippines, makes simple dishes with Indian influences. At home, I enjoy making Sambar or Dal with rice. That’s my comfort.
How do you see Indian cuisine evolving on the global stage in the next decade?
Indian cuisine is already on the rise globally. Chefs across the world—from Dubai to the US and Europe—are building bold Indian restaurants. This wave of creativity is helping us gain recognition. I truly believe that within the next decade, Indian cuisine will be among the top three modern cuisines globally. I also hope Michelin comes to India soon and celebrates the amazing chefs and their hard work here.