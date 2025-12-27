Michelin-starred chef Giovanni Papi on introducing traditional Italian dishes to Indian diners

A

Indeed. Both my grandmothers were my greatest mentors. They came from two different regions of Italy, and through them I discovered the richness and diversity of our cuisine. They cooked with such love and generosity that my interest in food grew organically.

My maternal grandmother was from Sardinia. She made the most beautiful tomato sauce—tomatoes picked fresh from the garden and slowly transformed into something magical. In Italian cooking, spaghetti with tomato sauce is the ultimate classic, and classics are never easy. You must honour tradition, or you risk losing its roots.

My paternal grandmother, from Sicily, lived in North Africa and made an extraordinary couscous, a traditional Tunisian dish. She spent hours preparing it for our Sunday family lunches, starting before dawn. I would stay beside her in the kitchen, watching her cook with quiet devotion. At six, the kitchen felt like pure magic—and I never wanted to leave.

By 16, I knew I wanted to study cooking. Even today, working with seasonal vegetables or making the perfect tomato sauce gives me immense satisfaction.