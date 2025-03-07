Women's Day 2025: Chef Muskan Sethi shares her story of giving up on patisserie and falling in love with hot kitchen

A classic recipe that chef Muskan Sethi shares with Indulge readers

Recipe: Chin Taan (Chinese steamed eggs)

Ingredients

Chopped Carrot - 1 Tablespoon

Chopped Celery - 1 Tablespoon

Chopped Water Chestnut - 1 Tablespoon

Salt - To Taste

Sugar - To Taste

White Pepper - A Pinch

Oil - 1 Tablespoon

Eggs - 2 pcs

Water - Double the volume of the eggs (Pro tip : Use the broken egg shell to calculate the quantity of water)

Salt - 1 teaspoon

Sugar - ½ teaspoon

Light soy sauce - 1 Tablespoon

Sesame oil - 2 teaspoons

Finely chopped chives or spring onion - 1 Tablespoon

Method:

1. Blanch the carrot, celery and water chestnut together for 2 minutes in boiling water.

2. ⁠Strain the water out and transfer the vegetables to an ice bath.

3. ⁠Add oil to a fry pan and sauté the vegetables while seasoning them with salt, white pepper and sugar.

4. ⁠Take it out of the pan and keep it aside to cool.

5. ⁠⁠Pour the water into the beaten eggs and mix well together.

6. ⁠Strain this egg mixture through a sieve into the bowl in which it will be steamed.

7. ⁠Add the salt, sugar, finely chopped chives & the sautéed vegetable mixture (carrot, celery and water chestnut)

8. ⁠Cover the bowl with cling film and pierce 3-4 holes on top to allow the steam to escape.

9. ⁠Once the water comes to a boil, steam for 12 minutes over medium heat.

10. ⁠Take it out of the steamer and make cuts across the dish.

11. ⁠Pour the light soy sauce & sesame oil over the dish and let it seep through the cuts that you have made.

12. Top off the dish with your favourite stir fried dish like I’ve done with a Thai basil chicken in the picture above.

13. ⁠Serve warm and enjoy!