Women's Day 2025: How the traditional flavours of a Bengali household made chef Sukanya Ghosh pursue it professionally

Recipe: Bhuna Ilish er Kesar Mishti Jhol

Ingredients

- 4 pieces of hilsa fish (about 1 inch thick)

- ½ tsp saffron threads, soaked in 1 tbsp hot water

- 2 medium onions, chopped

- 2 cloves of garlic, minced

- 1 tsp ginger paste

- 1 tsp turmeric powder

- 1 tsp red chili powder

- 1 tsp garam masala powder

- Salt, to taste

- 2 tbsp mustard oil

- 2 green chilies, slit

- Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Method

1. Marinate the fish pieces in a mixture of turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt for at least 30 minutes.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of mustard oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they're translucent.

3. Add the minced garlic and ginger paste to the pan and sauté for another minute.

4. Add the marinated fish pieces to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

5. Add 1 cup of water to the pan and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce the heat to low and add the saffron-infused water to the pan.

7. Simmer the curry for 10-12 minutes or until the fish is cooked through.

8. Garnish with slit green chilies and fresh cilantro.