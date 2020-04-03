Immunity has become a keyword in conversations, courtesy the COVID-19 outbreak. While there are many immunity-boosting tips and hacks that are being shared online, we got nutritionist Anupama Menon to talk to us about the key aspects of immunity and how to build it with small changes in one's lifestyle.

Anupama shares tips on what to include in our diet and how sleep can work wonders in improving the immune system.

Use of turmeric: Turmeric is an age-old spice that contains curcumin (an anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor antioxidant). Turmeric is used in most Indian dishes and is also had with milk. But what many people don't know is curcumin is unabsorbable without pepper. So if you drink just milk with turmeric, without adding pepper, it's like drinking plain milk.

Bright coloured vegetables and fruits, and aromatic spices: Any vegetable or fruit that is bright in colour has an anti-oxidant effect and helps boost immunity. Likewise, strong aromatic spices such as cinnamon, ginger and cardamom are good in anti-oxidants and should be included in your diet regularly.

Sleep: It's important to draw your body's own immune responses as best as we can. Sleep for eight hours every night. This will help eliminate toxins, naturally detox and reduce inflammation of the body. Your immunity is significantly linked to the quality of your sleep. Hence it's important to sleep right - the duration is as important as the time you sleep at.

Get moving: The lymphatic system of our body is linked to our immune system. It carries the fluid lymph that drains the body of toxins. But the efficiency of the lymphatic system can be improved only with movement. Jump on your toes wearing a good pair of shoes, 2 minutes a day, on the balls of your feet, the movement must mimic your jumping on a trampoline. You must also dry brush your body using a bristled brush before a bath. Use long strokes in the direction towards your heart. Hold different poses as you twist and stretch to maximise the effect.

Try this immune boosting recipe:

Boil 10 thinly cut pieces of ginger in 500ml water for 15 minutes. Add 3 cloves and 3 crushed garlic flakes to this liquid as it boils. In the last boil, add 1/2 tsp organic haldi and a pinch of pepper. Strain this liquid and drink daily!