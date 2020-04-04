After introducing no-contact delivery two weeks ago, now Domino’s Pizza has announced that it is teaming up with ITC Foods to home deliver essentials. Called ‘Domino’s Essentials’, the chain’s delivery infrastructure will be leveraged to deliver groceries from ITC foods to its customers.

The pizzeria’s mobile app has a new option - which is a combo pack of Aaashirvaad Atta and spices such as chili powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. To get the service, customers will have to download the latest version of the app and click on the ‘Domino’s Essentials’ section. One can then select the combo pack and pay for it digitally. The delivery executive will follow the zero-contact delivery guidelines to deliver the order. After being introduced in Bengaluru, the service is expected to be extended to Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“In these difficult times, Jubilant FoodWorks is committed to helping the country in every possible way. We will use the Domino’s supply chain and delivery network to deliver essential goods such as Aashirvaad Atta, spices etc. at people’s doorstep,” said Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks, the parent company of Domino’s Pizza.

Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we must lend our meaningful support during these trying times. We have redoubled our efforts to expand availability of food products by leveraging various avenues and channels that connect seamlessly with consumers.”

