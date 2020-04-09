It’s going to be a quiet Easter this year.. One that we have never experienced before, and hopefully never will again. So the elaborate lunches with the whole family coming together from different parts of the city stand cancelled, as do the Easter egg hunts and a whole lot of other traditions that come with the festival. But that doesn't mean your Easter meal has to be boring. Curly Sue, a home delivery service run by talented chef Radhica Muthappa, is offering some decadent Easter specials to ensure you are able to celebrate the festival, in your own home.

On the menu, one can expect delicacies such as Coorg Style Pandi Curry, Coorg Style Chilli Pork, Pulled Pork, Bacon Jam, Chilli Con Carne, Rosemary Roasted Pork Rack, Lindty’s Oriental Sticky Ribs and Ultimate Pork Burger Patty. All the meat used is slow cooked for six to eight hours and the food is fresh frozen so that it travels well and can be stored for longer. “Plain hot white rice goes well with the Pandi Curry and the Chilli Pork. You can toss up the Chilli Con Carne with pasta or even sprinkle it over nachos and cheese and bake it for five minutes as a snack. The Pulled Pork goes in a bun or hotdog or any bread to make a lovely sandwich. The Rosemary rack is quite filling by itself but potatoes are also a very good accompaniment,” explains Radhica.

