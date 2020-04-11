Dreaming about Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding? Here’s some great news… the bakery is now open for home deliveries! Available on SwiggyGo and Dunzo, the menu has all their favourites such as banana pudding (Classic Banana Pudding and Chocolate Hazelnut), box of six assorted cupcakes (with flavours such as Red Velvet, Vanilla, Devil Food), cheesecakes (Caramel Pecan, Red Velvet Vanilla), cake slices (Chocolate, Vanilla), Lemon bars, Double Fudge Brownie Bars, cookies (Chocolate Chunk, Sea Salt Caramel) and the icebox dessert (No Bake Peanut Butter, Tres Leches).

“Magnolia Bakery India is adhering strictly to all safety measures to provide to you the brand's promise of quality with all necessary precautions in place. The health and well-being of our employees and customers is of utmost importance. In an effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 as much as possible, we are actively taking steps to ensure our locations are disinfected throughout the day and that our employees continue to strictly abide by the Health Department’s hygiene policies. We’ll continue to bake fresh batches of as many desserts as possible throughout the day for you to enjoy,” they stated in an announcement.

Rs.80 upwards.

