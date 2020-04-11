Fancy dinners and eating out might seem like things of the past at the moment, but luxury hotels like The Oberoi and The Ritz-Carlton recently announced that they are open for home deliveries, and other hotels are expected to follow suit.

The Oberoi has a special menu, designed specifically for Easter, but will be available until April 15. On the menu, one can expect decadent options such as Mini Babka Cakes, Charcuterie Platter (with Salami Milano, Chicken Lyoner, Turkey Ham and Paprika Smoked Chicken), Garlic Herb Roasted Chicken, Easter Ham, Laal Maas, Alleppey Style Fish Curry and Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler. Details: 41358276

The Ritz-Carlton’s menu has offerings spanning Indian, European and South East Asian cuisines. Choose from classic dishes such as Nicoise salad, Tandoori Chicken, Kolkata Kathi Roll, Pasta Carbonara, Rogan Josh, Biryani, Cambodian Style Prawns, Kahlua and Coffee Tiramisu and Rasmalai. The menu also has a bakery and breakfast section. A highlight is the DIY section, which comes with ingredients required for a specific dish and a recipe note, so you can make your meal. Choose from options such as Cajun Spiced Sea Bass and Crepe Suzette. Details: 6364878820

All orders are to be placed 24 hours in advance.

