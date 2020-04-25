Craving some healthy yet delicious food? With the lockdown in place, this might have been a tough ask. But, it’s not anymore, thanks to Sante Spa Cuisine opening up its kitchen for home deliveries.



Known for its vegetarian food spanning cuisines from across the global, focus on innovation, and clean food while not compromising on taste, the restaurant’s menu will be available on Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.



While the menu is not Sante’s regular menu, it has been curated to include dishes that travel well, so that customers can truly experience what the restaurant stands for. For breakfast, you can opt for the Low Fat Cottage Cheese Akuri or tuck into the Crunchy Fig and Date Smoothie Bowl. Starters include their famous Beetroot and Spinach Hummus, besides other dishes such as Harissa Spiced Cottage Cheese Saute and Roasted Sweet Potato Tikki Chaat. There are also sections dedicated to pizza and burgers, Thai curries, pasta, kombucha, lemonade and milkshakes. For dessert, options include Salted Caramel Mud Cake, Valrhona Chocolate Pie and our favourite, Pure Coconut and Palm Jaggery Ice Cream,

Rs.1,200 for two. On Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo

