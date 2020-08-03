With the days getting cloudier and the nights cooler, there’s nothing like some fragrant, warm curries paired with bowls of rice or flaky rotis to take comfort in. And while Indian curries are some of the best in the world, tucking into some recipes from far-flung countries are just what we need, now that international holidays stand cancelled. Tapping into this is That Curry Place, a delivery-only kitchen whose cuisine spans Japanese, Indonesian, African, Jamaican, Malaysian, Cambodian, Thai, Sri Lankan, Mediterranean and Chinese, apart from some Indian favourites.

The vegetarian section has options such as Japanese Curried Bread (deep-fried bread with a stuffing of your choice, served with Japanese curry roux and vegetables), Thai Coconut and Peanut Eggplant Curry, African Vegetable Curry, and Jamaican Jerk Curry. Non-vegetarians can choose from Indonesian Fish Curry, Malaysian Prawn and Fish Laksa, Cambodian Chicken Curry, Tanzanian Fish Curry, East Africna Chicken Curry and Sri Lankan Chicken Curry among others. If you’re looking for Indian curries, there are classics such as Chicken Tikka Masala and Paneer Makhani.

Rs1,000 for two.

