Though August 15 is expected to be low-key this year, like all other celebrations and festivals, here’s one way to mark the occasion. New York-based Magnolia Bakery, which opened its first store in India in Bengaluru last year, has introduced a limited edition dessert to celebrate Independence Day.



Giving the popular tres leches cake an Indian twist, the bakery will be serving something they call Saffron Tres Leches - a saffron-flavoured airy sponge cake made with three kinds of milk - evaporated, condensed and heavy cream. The cake is topped with a generous dash of whipped cream to make for a decadent and indulgent treat.



From August 14 - 16. At Indira Nagar

