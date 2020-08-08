A Hole Lotta Love

This neighbourhood cafe is known for its breakfast menu, but its selection of burgers are also impressive. We recommend The Breakfast Burger (chicken sausage, chicken salami, pork bacon, hash brown, cheese, scrambled egg, tomato and lettuce), and The Pulled Porky Burger (shredded roast pork tossed in homemade BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw). Rs.145 upwards.

Hard Rock

No gourmet burger list can be complete without including Hard Rock Cafe. Our favourites from their menu are the Original Legendary Burger (buffalo steak, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato), and The Big Cheeseburger (three thick slices of cheddar cheese, well done buffalo steak, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion). Rs.288 upwards.

Plan B

Plan B’s burgers are nothing short of legendary. The options include The Notorious PIG (pork patty topped with crispy bacon, pulled pork, and a fried egg), the popular The Juicy Lucy Beef Burger, and the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger (beef patty with bacon). Vegetarians can choose from the Broccoli Cheese Burger and Mushroom Burger among others. Rs.398 upwards.

Jingo Burgers

Jingo Burgers has a small, well-curated no-nonsense menu that features an array of beef and chicken burgers and a lamb burger. One of their most popular orders in the New York Beef Burger, which has a juicy and succulent patty, double cheese slices, tomato, lettuce and pickles. Some of the other interesting options include Big Jaw Beef Burger (jumbo patty and a special sauce) and the Old Monk Chicken Burger (chicken patty steamed in rum, cheese, tomato, pickles and lettuce). Rs.170 upwards.

Boss Burger

This is a cloud kitchen for gourmet burgers. It churns out decadent dishes such as the Truffled 3 Cheese and Tenderloin Melt (grilled buffalo tenderloin, truffled aioli, grilled onions and Swiss cheese), Sriracha Honey Roast Chicken Burger (Asian roast crispy chicken, sesame soya honey, sriracha mayo and coleslaw), and Guacamole and Black Bean Burger (guacamole and black bean patty, cheesy Mexican queso). Rs.120 upwards.