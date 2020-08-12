Four Seasons

The Independence Day spread at this hotel has an array of traditional Indian delicacies such as khandvi, chapli kebabs, prawn gassi, kosha mangsho and awadhi dum biryani. Pair the curries with khameeri roti, Malabar parotta, fluffy luchis and Amritsari-style kulchas. Desserts on the menu include honeycombed malai ghevar, chhanar payesh and ada pradhaman. The menu is available for both takeaway and dine-in. Rs.550++ upwards. Until August 16.

1Q1 Kitchen & Bar

Tuck into a decadent Asian-inspired Independence Day brunch at this restaurant. On offer are

antipasto, sushi, dim sum, grills, entrees, dessert from cuisines spanning Japanese, Chinese, Thail and more. Rs.1,650++ upwards (for two). August 15 and 16.

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Opt for the takeaway brunch from this hotel to enjoy the holiday from the comfort of your home. On the menu are decadent options such as Zafrani Paneer Tikka, Royalu Vepudu, Bengali Mutton Curry, Punjabi Butter Chicken, Kashmiri Pulao, Mississippi Pie and Mexican Flan. If you plan to have your brunch on August 15, order before 9 am on Saturday and if you choose to have the brunch on August 16, order before 9 am on Sunday. Rs.1,999++ upwards. August 15 and 16.

