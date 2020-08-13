The Rotary Wine Fellowship of India (RWFI) is all set to host a first-its-kind dinner to mark Independence Day. To be held on August 14, the five-course dinner is an ‘online’ event, with members and guests logging in through Zoom to share a meal.



“We are all truly excited as we have something to look forward to. Zoom etiquette details have gone out to all participants. In addition, table setting instructions from the hotel that is providing the food have also been sent to everyone who will be part of the event,” says Nalini Najundayya of RWFI, who has organised this event. The session will also include a ‘sniff and swirl’ class on wine appreciation, which will be conducted by Sula Wines.



The dinner menu, which will be delivered to the homes of the participants, is curated by Saikat Nag, the executive chef of Taj MG Road, Bangalore. The meal will feature dishes such as Nadru Ki Shikampuri, Chimichurri Chicken Tikka, Bay Prawn Iguri, Spiced Braised Lamb with Rogan Jus, Meen Pollichathu, Sharifa and Gobindo Bhog Kheer and Mini Paan Rasgulla. Each course will be paired with wines such as Sula Brut Tropicale, Kadu Cabernet Shiraz and Kadu Chenin Blanc.



“This year, we are using the money from this dinner to pay for the treatment of poor patients who need care after contracting Covid-19,” shares Nalini.

