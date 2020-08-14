If you’re still apprehensive about stepping out for a drink, here are some whiskey-based recipes that might help. Pairing whiskey with everything from apple juice to coffee, these easy-to-make drinks are courtesy Jack Daniels.



JACK SANGRIA

Ingredients:

0.5 cup Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

1 bottle any full-bodied wine

0.5 cup pure apple juice

1 half orange, sliced

1 half pear, sliced

1 plum, sliced

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

Method:

1) Cut all fruit into equal-sized slices and drop into the bottom of a pitcher.

2) Add cinnamon stick(s).

3) Pour the whole bottle of wine, Jack and apple juice over the fruit and stir.

4) Cover and chill in the refrigerator.

5) Best soaked overnight before drinking.

6) Serve cold or at room temperature.

7) Garnish with orange Slice, plum slice, pear slice, cinnamon stick (optional)

Apple Jack

APPLE JACK

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

Fresh apple juice

Method:

1) Fill ¾ of a highball glass with cubed ice.

2) Pour Old No. 7 over the ice.

3) Top with apple juice.

4) Add a slice of apple to garnish.

Holiday With Honey



HOLIDAY WITH HONEY

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

15 ml vanilla liqueur

15 ml heavy cream

90 ml hot coffee

Method:

Stir all the ingredients together and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Minty Honey Fizz





MINTY HONEY FIZZ

Ingredients:

50 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

8 mint leaves

12.5 ml lemon juice

10 ml sugar syrup

Cubed ice

Method:

Stir all the ingredients together and garnish with a lemon wedge and mint sprig.

