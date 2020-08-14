Four easy whiskey cocktails to whip up at home during the monsoon
If you’re still apprehensive about stepping out for a drink, here are some whiskey-based recipes that might help. Pairing whiskey with everything from apple juice to coffee, these easy-to-make drinks are courtesy Jack Daniels.
JACK SANGRIA
Ingredients:
0.5 cup Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
1 bottle any full-bodied wine
0.5 cup pure apple juice
1 half orange, sliced
1 half pear, sliced
1 plum, sliced
1 cinnamon stick (optional)
Method:
1) Cut all fruit into equal-sized slices and drop into the bottom of a pitcher.
2) Add cinnamon stick(s).
3) Pour the whole bottle of wine, Jack and apple juice over the fruit and stir.
4) Cover and chill in the refrigerator.
5) Best soaked overnight before drinking.
6) Serve cold or at room temperature.
7) Garnish with orange Slice, plum slice, pear slice, cinnamon stick (optional)
APPLE JACK
Ingredients:
60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
Fresh apple juice
Method:
1) Fill ¾ of a highball glass with cubed ice.
2) Pour Old No. 7 over the ice.
3) Top with apple juice.
4) Add a slice of apple to garnish.
HOLIDAY WITH HONEY
Ingredients:
45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
15 ml vanilla liqueur
15 ml heavy cream
90 ml hot coffee
Method:
Stir all the ingredients together and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.
MINTY HONEY FIZZ
Ingredients:
50 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
8 mint leaves
12.5 ml lemon juice
10 ml sugar syrup
Cubed ice
Method:
Stir all the ingredients together and garnish with a lemon wedge and mint sprig.