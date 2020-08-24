Immunity boosting is the buzzword of the season, and also the need of the hour. And there is nothing like the fermented tea-based beverage kombucha to improve your gut health and strengthen your immune system. The drink was said to have originated in China, but here in Bengaluru, local brands and home chefs are brewing it like never before. Here's our pick of where you can get some kombucha in the city.

Mossant Fermentary

This brand offers fermented foods such as cultured dips and kimchi. But we've got our eyes on their kombucha. They offer jasmine green tea kombucha, oolong tea kombucha and Nilgiri black tea kombucha. The beverages are made from ethically sourced tea.

Details: mossant.in



Siddharth Venkat

This home chef has been whipping up some fruity flavours of kombucha. Under the fun name Scoby Dew, Siddharth offers flavours such as pineapple, pomegranate, starfruit, spiced and plain.

Details: 9980672201



Bombucha

Duo Monika and Nitin started this brand after experiencing the health benefits of this elixir (as they like to call it), first hand. The brand offers options such as smokey oolong kombucha, elderflower in white tea kombucha, hibiscus lime kombucha, and ginger and cranberry jun kombucha.

Details: bombucha.in



Zoh Probiotics

This is another brand on our list offering some lovely flavours. Choose from their packs of three available in options such as peach, lavender, jasmine and Kashmiri kahwa, berry blast and, of course, classic.

Details: Available on Amazon.in



Flying Kombucha

Boost your immunity while also having some fun with the flavours that this brand offers. Some of the options that caught our eye were the aloe vera kombucha, turmeric kombucha, coffee kombucha, Mexican chocolate kombucha and strawberry kombucha.

Details: flyingkombucha.com

