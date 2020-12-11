When you trace the evolution of Indian whisky, the Amrut Fusion is hard to ignore. In fact, the single malt can be credited with putting India on the world whisky map. “Until 2009, Indian whisky was mostly overlooked by connoisseurs across the world. It was only after the launch of Fusion, that people started considering India a quality whisky-producing country,” says Thrivikram Nikam, Joint Managing Director of Amrut Distilleries.

The Amrut Fusion X

With the Fusion turning 10 this year, Amrut unveiled their latest expression, the Amrut Fusion X, which was marked by a virtual tasting session streamed live from their distillery on Mysore Road. “One of the major highlights for us in the last decade was the launch of the Fusion, which won multiple awards, and was named the third best whisky in the world by Jim Murray back in 2010,” shares Managing Director, Rakshit Jagadale, adding, “This new single malt is created by maturing the Fusion for an extra four years in PX Sherry casks, which adds a completely new dimension to the spirit.”

The result is a gorgeous golden brown spirit with a nose that is a blend of tropical fruits and salted caramel, which turn into toffee fudge, vanilla cream and almond paste, while the taste comprises notes of sweet orange and tropical fruits, along with dried fruits, vanilla cream, toffee fudge, oak and phenol. The whisky is best paired with dark chocolate. “Apart from chocolate, if you really have to pair it with something, it will be perfect with anything cooked in a tandoor as long as it is very lightly spiced,” explains Thrivikram, who personally prefers it neat, with nothing else. Rakshit, on the other hand, suggests adding a splash of water. “I think that really opens up the flavours,” he says.

Another talking point of this expression is the bottle it comes in — a collectible porcelain creation bearing a sketch of Neelakanta Jagdale, the brains behind Amrut Fusion, who passed away last year. “We wanted to honour my father, the man who created the Fusion, so even the launch was on his birthday,” reveals Rakshit. The bottles, of which there are only 1,010 in the world, were crafted by Wade England, and are fitted with an NFC chip (in partnership with Vlinder), that can tell you if your bottle has been opened without your knowledge and give you all the information you need about the limited-edition whisky.

Rs.15,000. At select stores.

