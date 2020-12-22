The Oberoi

Enjoy a leisurely Christmas day lunch at the alfresco or indoor dining areas of Lapis and Wabi Sabi. Chef Bobby has curated a lunch buffet that includes a sushi bar, and signature dishes such as succulent Roast Turkey with festive trimmings, Winter Pies, Honey-Glazed Ham, mulled wine and more. The bakery and pastry team too has put together a festive assortment that features Yule Logs, Panettone and Butter-Soaked Stollen. Rs 3,950++ upwards. December 25. At MG Road



The Reservoire

This cocktail bar and kitchen has an extensive menu that includes a wide range of salads, appetisers, mains and desserts, apart from exquisite cocktails. Choose from dishes like Beetroot Apple Salad, Artichoke & Spinach Bruschetta, Cheesy Christmas Tree (cheese-stuffed bread served with ranch dip), Roasted Turkey with Cranberry and Red Wine Jus, Chocolate Ginger Cake with white Chocolate buttercream and Xmas pudding and brandy sauce. Rs 1,400++ for two. Until December 28. At Koramangala



Sly Granny

For Christmas, this restaurant is blending the modern with the traditional. On the menu are small plates such as Balsamic Figs and Curly Kale Salad, Cinnamon Scented Roasted Pumpkin Soup, and Sweet Potato and Gruyere Croquettes. For something substantial, their large plates section has options like Truffled Cauliflower Risotto, Morel Gnocchi and Roast Turkey Porchettas. If that’s not enough, you can also pick up festive breads such as Stollen, Panettone and Gugelhupf, or sip on Spiced Apple Pie and Snow Capped Sour cocktails. Rs 2,500 for two. Until January 5. At Indiranagar



Lazy Suzy

A traditional European spread with all the trimmings — that’s what Lazy Suzy is offering. The centrepiece of the meal is the Roast Turkey or Chicken, that’s served with Pistachio and Bread Stuffing, Buttered Brussel Sprouts and Orange-Glazed Sweet Potatoes. Finish the meal with a Plum Pudding. Rs 1,000 for two. December 24 and 25. At Indiranagar



Smoke House Deli

Smoke House Deli has introduced its ‘Winter Menu’, which is an ode to European Christmas delicacies. Tuck into dishes like Roasted Pumpkin & Coconut Veloute and Slow Cooked T-Bone Steak with Caramelised Vegetables. The dessert section boasts treats such as Classic Plum Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Passion Fruit & Hazelnut Mousse with Milk Chocolate Brownie. Pair your food with cocktails like Fruity Nutty Sangria and Mixed Berry Mimosa. Rs 1,600++ for two. Until January 15. At Lavelle Road and Indiranagar



Hopshaus

Chef Vikas Seth brings out his exquisitely crafted dishes for the special Christmas brunch at Hopshaus. The menu includes Charred Grilled Bay Prawns served with grilled cherry tomatoes and orange beurre blanc, Christmas Crepes, stuffed with sundried tomatoes, forest mix mushrooms, spinach and Grana Padano, Smoked Turkey, Quinoa, Bell Pepper and Lettuce salad, and Season’s Roast Chicken with herbed apple stuffing, paprika roast potato, madeira jus, cranberry relish, and more. Rs 495++ upwards. Until December 31. At Whitefield

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore

This Christmas, feast on delectable dishes from all over the world. Executive chef Tanmoy Majumder and his team whip up the special Mistletoe Magic Brunch that includes dishes such as Celery and Tomato Salad, Roast Turkey, Vegetable Wellington, Char Sui Tofu and Vegetables, Chicken Cacciatore and Gnocchi Parisienne. Desserts include traditional and contemporary options such as Plum Cake, Yule Log, Dundee Cake, Strawberry Éclair and Duo Chocolate Mousse. Rs 1,499++ upwards. December 25, At Asia Alive, Sarjapur Road



The Ritz-Carlton

The luxury hotel has two special menus — one on Christmas Eve at The Market, and the other on Christmas Day at The Lantern and The Market. Both, the dinner buffet on December 24 and the Christmas Day brunch, will be served at the table. Expect dishes like Chicken Liver Pate With Crisp Fennel, Smoked Scottish Salmon with Capers, Roast Turkey with Giblet Gravy, Marzipan Stollen and Rum Soaked Plum Cake. Christmas Eve Dinner Rs 2,500++, Christmas Day Brunch Rs 3,000++. At Residency Road