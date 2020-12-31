Say hello to 2021 with these awesome brunches at some of the best hotels in Bengaluru city!

It's been a tiresome 2020, and everyone's been looking forward to the New Year. Now that it has finally arrived, it's reason enough to welcome it by celebrating it with friends and family, some delicious food and fine wine to go with it! If you are wondering where to head to, then we've curated this list of brunches in the city.



Shangri-La

Want to start the New Year with a sumptuous meal? We say, you head to Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru. The luxe property hosts a caviar and champagne brunch. The special fare features an egg, truffle and caviar station, steaming hot dim sums, Peking duck carving corner, Kakori counter and more. Rs 2,750++ upwards per person. At Palace Road

The Oberoi

If you’ve partied till late and want to head for a late brunch that continues till late in the afternoon, then we suggest you head to The Oberoi. The hotel’s recently opened restaurants Lapis and Wabi Sabi are the perfect spots to unwind, chill and welcome the New Year with some bubbly. Both restaurants offer lavish spread that includes fine wines, champagne, spirits and refreshing cocktails. Rs 3,950++ upwards per person. At MG Road



ITC Hotels

The luxury properties – ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor – host New Year’s brunches that are totally recommended! Why do we say that? Well… both venues offer a lavish spread at their signature restaurants such as Cubbon Pavilion, Lotus Pavilion and Edo Restaurant & Bar – at ITC Gardenia, and at Raj Pavilion in ITC Windsor. The green landscapes of both hotels provide the perfect backdrop for a leisurely brunch at the alfresco dining areas. Rs 3,250++ upwards per person. At Residency Road and Palace Road



Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Lush, the all-day diner at this hotel offers one of the most lavish spreads in the city for the New Year brunch. If you are a regular, you will know there are quite a few vegetarian options to choose from, and also live stations that serve pastas, chaats and grills. Rs 1,600++ upwards per person. At Race Course Road



JW Marriott

This star hotel in the heart of the city is known for its extravagant brunches, so the New Year brunch will be no less, and that’s their promise! JW Kitchen is the culinary hotspot that will serve an assortment of dishes from Indian, European and Asian cuisines, plus there will be live stations serving some local fare as well. Rs 2,899++ upwards per person. At Vittal Mallya Road