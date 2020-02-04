Despite the protests against commercial venues and pubs in Indira Nagar, the suburb continues to be a popular spot for new restaurants. 21st Amendment Gastrobar is the newest pub to open its doors. With a huge open balcony, teal, white and blue decor and plants placed at strategic points, the two-floor pub appears quite inviting by day. By evening, the neon pink and golden lights give it a chic vibe.







Hint of herbs

We visited on a pleasant afternoon to try out their cocktails and food. Our meal started with the Glass House and Kerala Art cocktails. Glass House, a mix of jasmine shrub, gin and tonic, is certainly one of the prettiest cocktails served here. The light pink drink came with hints of herby and floral notes. Kerala Art was a concoction of Kerala long grass, gin and water. This was quite refreshing with clean flavours.



The food at 21st Amendment is a mix of different cuisines of India. They also offer their own take on Bengaluru’s local dishes. We were presented with a large serving of paprika potato wedges and fries called the Cholesterol Festival. Quite an apt name for the dish, which came topped with melted cheese. The combined flavours of Peruvian spices and roasted garlic made this the perfect starter to go with our drinks.



We also tried the Honey I Shrunk The Cauliflower. A variant of the popular Honey Chilli Potato, the chilli cauliflower was fried with roasted sesame. The nuttiness of the sesame made this starter a hit.







Fire drill

From the Tandoor section, we sampled the Sillituria Murgh Ki Lal Quilla. A chef ’s special, this was quite delicious. The five-spice and red chilli were elevated by the smokiness lent by the tandoor. We then opted for the Ministry of Kulcha — assorted stuffed baby kulchas served with Butter Chicken from the mains section. The cheese-stuffed kulchas were delicate and velvety and paired well with the rich and creamy Butter Chicken.



For dessert, we recommend the Namaskara Bengaluru. A platter of crumb-fried pineapple kesari bath and crispy grilled obattu served with vanilla ice cream. The grainy and moist bath was coated with a crunchy exterior and that’s what made it interesting. The hot grilled coconut obattu was crisp and went well with the ice cream. With a limited but well-curated menu and spacious interiors, 21st Amendment Gastrobar is a good option for after-work meet-ups.



Rs 1,200 for two. At 100ft Road, Indira Nagar



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax