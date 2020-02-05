Like many of us, the Asian restaurant Pot-O-Noodles has started 2020 with the motto ‘new year, new you’. Owner and chef Subhakar Dhar took a trip to Japan and has now launched a new menu that is an ode to Osaka’s street food. We dropped by for lunch to try out the donburis, curry bowls, katsus and sandos on offer.

It was a hot afternoon so the fresh Lemongrass and Lime Mojito, and the Summer Cooler (made of muddled oranges), were very comforting. The meal began with deep-fried Spinach and Golden Garlic Lumpia Rolls. With just the right amount of crunch, these rolls were moreish. Next up was the Corn and Potato Korokke. These Japanese croquettes, creamy on the inside and crispy on the outside, were the perfect snack. A dish we particularly liked was the Meat on Toast. Toasted bread squares topped with minced prawns and sesame, and fried to perfection. Another must try is the Katsu Sando, or Japanese sandwich. A crumb fried patty with distinctly Asian flavours sandwiched between soft white bread.

Bowled over

We tried a couple of bowls as our main course. The Vegetable Korokke Curry bowl was the first on the table. The dish was made up of a scoop of rice, a very flavorful curry (that we couldn’t get enough of) and vegetarian cutlets. The combination of textures made sure each bite was a treat. Next, we were served one of their newer ramens — Tom Yum Ramen — a complete winner. The hot and sour broth complemented the noodles perfectly.



Another one for noodle lovers was the Fiery Stir-Fried Prawn with Whole Wheat Noodles. The noodles were cooked well, with a little bite, and the spicy prawns added some heat. The Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Donburi had strips of marinated meat, veggies and a fried egg. Served alongside a small bowl of soup, it’s an ideal meal for one.



Coco loco

For dessert, we suggest you skip everything else and just order the Coconut Pannacotta With Mango Jelly. The wobbly pannacotta had the rich and deep notes of coconut that were offset by the bright mango flavours, making it hit just the right spot. Pot-O-Noodles’ new menu impressed with its Japanese favourites, albeit with some Indianised twists to suit the local palate.



Rs. 1800 for two.

At Indira Nagar and Koramangala

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz