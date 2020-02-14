Looking for an interesting food experience to sign up for this weekend? Why not head to Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel? Feast, the all-day diner at the luxury hotel pulls out all the stops to host a special food festival. Called Purani Dilli Ke Khazane, the festival is an ode to the authentic flavours of old Delhi.

Promising to transport you to the renowned Parathe Wali Galli and Karims, this spread will include all the favourites that are synonymous with old Delhi. Throw you diet plans out the window and settle down for a complete feast with delicacies such as Mutton Korma, Aloo Poori, Shahi Tukda and Dahi Bhalla. The buffet will also have live counters including ‘namkeenwallas’ and ‘parathewallas’. The dessert section will be brimming with an array of sweets made by skilled ‘halwais’.

Until February 23. Rs1,549++. At Whitefield

