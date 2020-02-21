The colour of Lapis Lazuli, a deep shade of blue, was the point of inspiration for The Oberoi’s three-week old all-day diner, Lapis. But if you’re gearing up for an explosion of the hue when you step into the restaurant, you’ll be in for a surprise. Of course, you will find the calming lapis take centre-stage through the three large pillars that dominate the restaurant, but the rest of the space offsets the blue with fluted cream walls, large French windows that make you feel like you are dining al fresco even when you are indoors, and warm wooden accents.

Aurantium

Chemical reaction

The menu, as expected, features world cuisine, ranging from Indian, and Mexican to Mediterranean, Italian and American. And while the food is definitely interesting, the cocktails are even more so. Based on elements in the periodic table, some of the drinks include Aurantium (gin, citrus tincture, orgeat syrup, egg white) inspired by aurum, cuBanite (gold rum, mint, lime) inspired by barium and Carnelian (vodka, pineapple juice, orange juice, cranberry juice, peach bitters, cinnamon) inspired by calcium.

Monk-crafted Burrata, heirloom tomato tartare, creamed yellow squash, artichoke and basil essence

To start things off, opt for the Monk-crafted Burrata, which is served with heirloom tomato tartare, creamed yellow squash, artichoke and basil essence — a well-balanced dish of cohesive flavours. The Inside Out Karari Roomali Roti with spiced masala butter and yoghurt chutney is a great snacking option and makes for the ideal accompaniment with their signature cocktails. The Jamun Murgh Tikka (accompanied with Java plum marinade, pickled onions and mint relish) is tossed in a marinade of ground jamun, which gives it a vibrant pink colour and unique flavour. Double Cooked Coorgi Pork Belly is highly recommended.

Based on a dish the chef sampled on a trip to Coorg, this one is true to the flavour of the region with the notes of sour kachampuli, spicy black pepper, green chilli and fragrant curry leaves blending together seamlessly.

Inside Out Karari Roomali Roti

Green light

For something light, the Organic Kale and Ragi Millet soup is a good choice. Smooth and thick, the bright green soup is served with an avocado and amaranth crisp for some crunch. The highlight of our meal was the Truffled Egg and Bacon Ravioli, Black Truffles, Parmesan Broth. The classic combination of truffle, bacon and eggs will have you savouring every bite. The 21-Day Spiced Duck, Monofloral Honey, Red Cabbage Lollipop, Merlot Vinegar Plums, Mandarin Orange Glaze, which was tender and melted in the mouth. A great Indian pairing is the Karnataka Lasooni Panchkuta Saag and Multi-grain Roti. The dish is made with five different greens, sauteed garlic, white butter, red chillies and cumin — comforting, delicious and wholesome.

Karnataka Lasooni Panchkuta Saag

The dessert section offers decadent options such as The Unbelievable Apple (cinnamon mousse, apple jelly, roasted walnut ice cream) and Caramelting Hearts (hazelnut ganache, milk chocolate and praline crisps). We enjoyed both, especially the former, with its winning blend of apple, cinnamon and walnut flavours.

The Unbelievable Apple

When you step into Lapis, you get unadulterated luxury, from the sleek and contemporary interiors, to the beautiful garden view through the French windows and most important of all, the food which impresses by staying true to the cuisine it is inspired by.

Rs.1,695++ upwards. At MG Road