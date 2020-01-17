There’s a new Hard Rock Cafe in town and it’s perfect for those unwilling to brave the famed Bengaluru traffic to get to its St Mark’s Road outlet. Located at Park Square Mall in Whitefield, the cafe is spread across 5,900 square feet and boasts a sound-proof karaoke room, iconic memorabilia (we spotted a custom Lucite guitar with preserved flowers used by Prince), their merchandise store and a stage for live gigs. We dropped by on a weekday, to take a tour of the new outpost and sample their menu.

The Hurricane



Bangkok dreaming

We took a seat just opposite the stage as the band performing that evening were setting up. We pored over the new menu and decided to start with Creamy Spinach Dip, One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp, Three-Cheese and Roma Tomato Flatbread and Whiskey Bacon Jam Sliders. The spinach dip was made with a blend of romano cheese, cheddar cheese and chopped spinach. It was served with tortilla chips and home-made pico de gallo. The chips were super crispy and went well with the thick dip, while the pico de gallo added a burst of freshness.

24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger

The warm and crumbly shrimp, tossed in a spicy citrus-based sauce, was unique and moreish. While the slider was sinful, the sweetness of the jam seemed to overpower the taste of everything else. Our favourite was the flatbread, which was topped with mozzarella, mixed cheddar cheese and fresh roma tomatoes. The base was thin and crisp while the topping was fresh, stringy and tangy.

Whiskey Burger

Leaf it be

The Fresh Beet Side Salad came next and served as a palate cleanser before we dived into main course. It was a serving of mixed greens, chilled beets and fresh orange wedges tossed in lemon and herb vinaigrette. This was topped with goats cheese and pumpkin seeds. It was refreshing, light and the perfect antidote to the indulgent appetisers.

Margherita Flatbread

For mains, we opted for the flashy yet delicious 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger. This Instagram-worthy creation came with a generous buffalo steak patty covered in edible gold leaf, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Our medium rare steak was spot on and juicy, and the rest of the dish was well-balanced.

Lunch came to a close with their signature Hot Fudge Brownie, a giant serving of warm brownies topped with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream and hot fudge. The outlet keeps the authenticity of the chain intact with its indulgent new additions, extravagant portions and homage to the legends of rock and roll.

Rs.2,500++ for two. At Whitefield