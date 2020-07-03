If you're looking for an escape within the city, the newly introduced Starlit by The Pool might be the answer. As the name suggests, it is located at the poolside of The Ritz-Carlton. Taking advantage of the existing cabanas, which lend themselves to social distancing, the restaurant boasts a menu of live grills, with some salads, burgers and pasta.

One of the cabanas

We visited on a pleasant weekday evening, expecting to shake off some of those ‘lockdown blues’, and we were not disappointed. Though located bang in the middle of the city, the restaurant makes you feel like you’re cut off from the rest of the world, and the soothing greenery and calming waters help erase all the stress and worries of the day.

The meal began with a light and refreshing green salad and a creamy potato salad, before we moved on to the grills. We sampled the Wild Scottish Salmon with fresh dill and lemon, the Tender-loin Fillet Medallion with a mustard rub and the Spanish Pork Chorizo Sausage. The delicately seasoned fish was fresh and aromatic, while the tenderloin was succulent and perfectly cooked, the mustard lending it an added edge. The sausages too were on point, as the smokiness from the grill paired well with the meat. Then, we tucked into a serving of the classic Pasta Carbonara with Parmigiano Reggiano. The familiar flavours of bacon and egg in the creamy sauce were comforting and moreish.

Keen to round things off with dessert, we opted for The Ritz-Carlton Cake and the Blueberry with Baked Philadelphia Cheese-cake. The former combined dense chocolate cake with candied orange and maraschino cherries for a balanced blend of sweet, bitter and tart notes, while the latter was a velvety smooth slice of cake with a topping of blueberry compote, which served to cut through the richness.

Dishes from the menu

Offering a peaceful and calm space and a beautiful setting with a menu that’s designed around it, Starlit By The Pool is a haven for those seeking a safe yet pleasant dining experience.

In addition to the poolside venue, The Ritz has also introduced the 99 Pop Restaurant, which is essentially guest rooms converted into private dining areas. The menu is a curated list of dishes from all their existing restaurants.

Rs.3,000 ++ for two. At Residency Road.

