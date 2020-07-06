Nykaa Beauty announced the launch of its Home & Travel Care Essentials range in the wake of the rising number of COVID19 cases in the country.

“Nykaa was able to meet demands for essential products through the critical time of the lockdown, overcoming logistical hurdles and gaining customer trust. In the last few months, we have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers, launching a range of hygiene essentials including Handwashes, Hand Sanitizers, Masks, PPE suits and Thermometers. We once again look to provide for the need of the hour with these home and travel essentials,” said Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO.

The three new products under this category are Veggie Safe, Home Safe and Travel Safe disinfectant sprays. The first is made from naturally-derived cleaning ingredients to cleanse all fruits and vegetables (except mushrooms), while the second and third products are made with 84.4 per cent absolute alcohol to kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Home Safe can be used on surfaces like mobile phones, laptops, doorknobs, bins, sinks and delivery packages. Travel Safe is meant for cars, desks, chairs, elevators and toilet seats.

Rs.149 upwards. Available online.

