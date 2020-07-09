The cloudy skies and rainy days have got us craving warm, crisp and deep fried snacks. And our bet is that it’s not just us. If we're right about that, Monsoon Medley, a new menu by Four Seasons Hotel, could be what you’re looking for.

The Lobby Lounge at the hotel will host the new promotion with a menu featuring what they call ‘rainy-day’ snacks from across the country. One can sample treats like Benarsi Dal Kachori aur Rassedar Aloo, Bharwan Mirchi Pakora, Palak Patta Chaat, Chandni Chowk ke Dahi Bhalle and Chowpatty Sev Puri. Pair your chaat with fragrant masala chai or a refreshing lemon and mint-infused sulaimani chai, or a hot cup of strong filter coffee. For something cool, opt for the Shikanji or the Kesari Kulfi Falooda.

“Monsoon afternoons are perfect to sit back, unwind and enjoy some hot crispy snacks with steaming tea. Nothing beats this simple pleasure. This is what we wanted to recreate for guests as they sit and watch the pitter-patter of the rain on our lush gardens,” says Hardik Shah, Director of Food & Beverage at the hotel.

Rs.550++ upwards. Until August 11, 4 pm to 7 pm. At Ganganagar

