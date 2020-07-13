Slay Coffee, which claims to be India's second largest gourmet coffee brand in the online segment, has been a favourite thanks to its unique coffee flavours such as rose, peppermint and lavender. Now, they have introduced a new menu with three more interesting options.



Customers can now choose from Watermelon, Salted Caramel and Slay-X. The first is a cold beverage that seamlessly blends the fruity and coffee flavours, while the second comes in two variants - Caramel Twist Latte (hot coffee) and Summer Caramelini (cold coffee). The final option is said to be a super strong coffee which is a proprietary blend of robusta cherry and robusta parchment from estates in Chikmagalur. With 2250 mg of caffeine per 100 grams, it is the strongest coffee in India. One can choose from The Wrong Turn (with milk) and The Graveyard (black) for a hit of this coffee.



Order online.



