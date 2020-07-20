Natasha Celmi is a self-taught chef, who has been conducting cooking workshops across India. Formerly the owner of the Mama Mia chain of gelato outlets in Bengaluru and Kolkata, Natasha moved to Singapore after she got married and sold the chain. Now, she is back in Bengaluru and has just launched her cookbook, Fast, Fresh, Flavourful.

Through the book, Natasha hopes to give you easy answers to the question, ‘what do I cook for dinner?’ The recipes all use local ingredients and easy techniques, but also include dishes inspired by her time spent living in different parts of the world. Expect everything from Singaporean and Malaysian to Middle Eastern, Mexican and Italian dishes. There are also tips for smart cooking, how to use leftovers and creating weekly meal plans.

