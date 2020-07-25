Even though the lockdown in Bengaluru was lifted this week, the legendary eatery on St Mark's Road - Koshy's plans to remain shut due to the increased numbers of COVID cases. "We had opened the cafe in the middle, and we were doing regular temperature checks as well as taking down all the patrons' names and contact details," partner Prem Koshy tells Indulge, adding, "But we got a little worried by the rising numbers." Hence the cafe will close its doors voluntarily a little longer. The tentative date for re-opening is first week of August, but that is subject to change.

The cafe has been a landmark in the city's cultural circuit for the past 70 years, with famous writers, artists and intellectuals frequenting the place. "We love our customers and have been serving them for three generations, and will continue to do so. We just urge them to hang in there a little longer and be safe," Prem sums up.