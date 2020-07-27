To celebrate the festival of Eid al-adha or Bakrid, Four Seasons has launched a takeaway menu - a decadent feast you can enjoy in the comfort of your home. Eid al-Adha or the ‘feast of the sacrifice’ is marked by the sacrifice of lamb and special prayers. Taking this into account, one of the highlights of the menu is the Gosht Dumba Biryani. It is made with a whole baby lamb, weighing about six to eight kilograms. The meat is dum-cooked with caramelised onions, mint, coriander, basmati rice and nuts.

Other dishes to look forward to include Murgh Mussallam, Awadhi Hara Kabab, Lucknowi Galouti, Qasr e-Pukhtan, Khajoori Roghani Gosht with stuffed dates, Sarai Raan ki Biryani, Warqui Paratha and Seviyon ka Muzzafar.

Rs.550++ upwards for a la carte. Rs.12,000++ upwards for Gosht Dumba Biryani (must be ordered 48 hours in advance). July 29 to August 1.