Third Wave Coffee Roasters

One of the few places that gets their hot chocolate right, Third Wave Coffee Roasters’ version is rich, creamy and super chocolaty without being sickeningly sweet. It is topped off with a dash of whipped cream for a truly indulgent drink. Rs.171++

Lavonne

Yes, there’s a lot to love about this dessert boutique / cafe, and their Belgian Hot Chocolate is one of the main dishes on that list. Smooth, velvety and thick, the delicious drink comes with a topping of marshmallow. Rs.250++

Smoor

Smoor’s menu is a treat for lovers of hot chocolate. Rather than having just one option, customers can choose from Belgium Classic Dark, Belgium Classic Milk, Spiced Hot Chocolate, Hazelnut Hot Chocolate, Caramel Hot Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Cafe. Rs.225 upwards.

Slay Coffee

At Slay Coffee you can choose from the Classic Mom Made Hot Chocolate and the Go Sin! Hot Chocolate. While the former is a blend of cocoa, chocolate sauce and steamed milk, the latter also includes a dash of lavender essence. Rs.162 upwards

Happy Belly Bakes

This cafe offers two variations of the drink. Hot Chocolate is a classic take on the drink, and has a rich and thick texture. Dark Hot Chocolate is made with 54 percent chocolate, and is the ideal pick-me-up on a cloudy day. Rs.153++



