If you’re looking for some interesting Raksha Bandhan gifts, we suggest you pay the Four Seasons a visit. The luxury hotel has launched a collection of sweet boxes that seamlessly blend traditional Indian and international flavours.

On offer are macarons in flavours such as Spiced Mango, Cinnamon and Berry, Rose, and Coorg Coffee. There are also traditional sweets like Lavang Latika, Badam Pista Roll, Kashmiri Apple Doodh Peda and Gulkand Mawa Katori. For those with a weakness for chocolate, there are options such as Coconut and Berry Truffles, Mango Praline, and Choco Delights in cardamom, gulkand and coffee flavours.

Rs.600++ upwards. Available until August 4.



