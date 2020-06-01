Popular coffee chain Starbucks has launched a range of summer-friendly drinks. So if you’re craving a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, their new menu might be just what you’re looking for. The seasonal fan favourite Midnight Mocha Frappuccino, a blend of black cocoa and java chips layered with whipped cream and dusted with black cocoa, is back - a great option if it’s something indulgent you’re after.

For those who prefer something fruity, there’s Mango Popper Frappuccino, Blueberry Smoothie, Raspberry Smoothie and Kiwi Smoothie. The Honey Turmeric Latte is a combination of espresso, turmeric powder and honey - just what you need to boost your immunity this season. The Cold Brews section sees the addition of the Vegan Cold Brew.

While the cafes remain closed to the public, you can get your Starbucks fix through kerbside take-aways and deliveries.



Rs.245 upwards.