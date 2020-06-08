Mars Wrigley announced the launch of Snickers Store, an online shop which will be available on Swiggy. Customers can shop for their favourite chocolates and candies such as Snickers, Galaxy, Mars, Bounty, M&Ms, Doublemint and Orbit.



The option will be available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai. The products can also be bought from the Urban Kirana tab on the Swiggy app in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. The company plans to scale up and cover more cities in the coming months.



“Mars Wrigley is using the digital commerce platform in an innovative way to reach maximum consumers. We believe, consumers are looking for occasions to treat themselves and create moments of joy for everyone in the family, while they stay at home. We are ensuring the products that customers value are made available to them with greater ease and in ways that remain safe for public health,” said Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

